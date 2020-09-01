Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 832





Posts: 7 832 Border Farce !! « on: Today at 12:54:18 PM »



Now lets use the military at Dover and protect our borders properly



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11568675/Border-Force-strike-busiest-Xmas-three-years-Passengers-told-expect-delays-six-airports.html They are out on strike so they've brought the army in...............and twitter is full of people saying that rather than the predicted chaos, it's loads better !! LolNow lets use the military at Dover and protect our borders properly Logged