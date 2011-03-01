All these strikes have been closely coordinated to make ordinary peoples lives a misery. I wouldnt give them an extra penny.
In many cases they are making life difficult for people who earn far less than they do.
Thats not really a reason not to strike is it and lets not lay the hardships of poor people at the doors of strikers, think there are bigger culprits than them.
Dont know why you two have such a hard on for screwing the working classes, particularly those at the bottom end of pay like public sector workers. They get pretty shit pay anyway but over the last 5 years their pay has fallen way behind inflation, much more so that the private sector. Think there is a shortage of 14,000 nurses so i imagine its pretty grim when you are that short staffed. You should have the right to strike, particularly when your employer is refusing to engage which is what they are doing with the nurses.