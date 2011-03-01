Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Public Sector Vindictiveness
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 04:31:06 PM
All these strikes have been closely coordinated to make ordinary peoples lives a misery. I wouldnt give them an extra penny.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:52:21 PM
 :bc: :mido: :mido: :mido:
Bernie
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:20:34 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:31:06 PM
All these strikes have been closely coordinated to make ordinary peoples lives a misery. I wouldnt give them an extra penny.

 :like:

In many cases they are making life difficult for people who earn far less than they do.
Bill Buxton
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:54:34 PM
Its particularly spiteful given the last two Christmases. My feeling is that support for these strikers including nurses and paramedics is waning fast.
Bernie
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:59:57 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:54:34 PM
Its particularly spiteful given the last two Christmases. My feeling is that support for these strikers including nurses and paramedics is waning fast.

I agree.......and it's not being widely reported that a large number of nurses are NOT on strike.
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:20:26 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 05:20:34 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:31:06 PM
All these strikes have been closely coordinated to make ordinary peoples lives a misery. I wouldnt give them an extra penny.

 :like:

In many cases they are making life difficult for people who earn far less than they do.

Thats not really a reason not to strike is it and lets not lay the hardships of poor people at the doors of strikers, think there are bigger culprits than them.

Dont know why you two have such a hard on for screwing the working classes, particularly those at the bottom end of pay like public sector workers. They get pretty shit pay anyway but over the last 5 years their pay has fallen way behind inflation, much more so that the private sector. Think there is a shortage of 14,000 nurses so i imagine its pretty grim when you are that short staffed. You should have the right to strike,  particularly when your employer is refusing to engage which is what they are doing with the nurses.
kippers
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:44:33 PM
Still waiting to see how Labour proposes to solve this conundrum, seeing as though I am old enough to remember that it wasnt brilliant during the Blair years.

Honestly though, you fill 14k nursing slots by NOT charging them to complete a degree course and NOT charge them for parking at work.  Which young people wouldnt want a job for life??

I think also, we need to stop blaming political parties and telling lies. The truth of the matter is that the NHS is run pretty shambolicly by people who arent up to the job and suffer zero consequences if things fail, ie, blame it on the government or funding.
 Typical state run entity
