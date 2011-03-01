Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Public Sector Vindictiveness
Bill Buxton
on: Today at 04:31:06 PM
All these strikes have been closely coordinated to make ordinary peoples lives a misery. I wouldnt give them an extra penny.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:52:21 PM
 :bc: :mido: :mido: :mido:
Bernie
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:20:34 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:31:06 PM
All these strikes have been closely coordinated to make ordinary peoples lives a misery. I wouldnt give them an extra penny.

 :like:

In many cases they are making life difficult for people who earn far less than they do.
Bill Buxton
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:54:34 PM
Its particularly spiteful given the last two Christmases. My feeling is that support for these strikers including nurses and paramedics is waning fast.
