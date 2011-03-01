Welcome,
Public Sector Vindictiveness
Topic: Public Sector Vindictiveness
Bill Buxton
Public Sector Vindictiveness
All these strikes have been closely coordinated to make ordinary peoples lives a misery. I wouldnt give them an extra penny.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Public Sector Vindictiveness
Bernie
Re: Public Sector Vindictiveness
Quote from: Bill Buxton
Today
at 04:31:06 PM
All these strikes have been closely coordinated to make ordinary peoples lives a misery. I wouldnt give them an extra penny.
In many cases they are making life difficult for people who earn far less than they do.
Bill Buxton
Re: Public Sector Vindictiveness
Its particularly spiteful given the last two Christmases. My feeling is that support for these strikers including nurses and paramedics is waning fast.
