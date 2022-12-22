Bernie

Posts: 7 845 Hard left hypocrisy « on: December 22, 2022, 10:44:42 AM »



Yet the same pricks want the government to run the railways and have them publicly owned.



So do they want transport run by public money or not? Or does, as i suspect, depend on the colour of the politicians rosette?





https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/teesside-airport-more-route-cuts.40471/



myboro

Posts: 1 015 Re: Hard left hypocrisy « Reply #1 on: December 27, 2022, 03:09:27 AM »



Night Dickhead. Go whatch crabs washing up at Teesmouth You do understand the Airport is not publicly owned and a raft of companies own it to hide what happens/exists. Almost immpossi8ble to know what is happening.
Night Dickhead. Go whatch crabs washing up at Teesmouth

myboro

no answers, Houchen is defo lining his pockets IMHO

Rutters

Posts: 937 Re: Hard left hypocrisy « Reply #5 on: January 04, 2023, 11:04:00 AM » You must have missed the link I posted.



The Airport is 75% owned by TVCA and 25% by Teesside Airport Foundation. The TRUSTEES of which do not include anyone named Houchen.



Bernie

Posts: 7 845 Re: Hard left hypocrisy « Reply #6 on: January 04, 2023, 01:32:28 PM » Quote from: myboro on December 27, 2022, 03:09:27 AM You do understand the Airport is not publicly owned and a raft of companies own it to hide what happens/exists. Almost immpossi8ble to know what is happening.



Night Dickhead. Go whatch crabs washing up at Teesmouth

and a raft of companies own it to hide what happens/exists. Almost immpossi8ble to know what is happening.Night Dickhead. Go whatch crabs washing up at Teesmouth



Read the first line of this official website, dummy.



https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/mayor/the-mayors-priorities/our-airport/ Read the first line of this official website, dummy.

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 827 Re: Hard left hypocrisy « Reply #7 on: January 04, 2023, 03:03:25 PM »



It is has a newly built cargo hub, built by a company with hardly any trading history, but to date I don't think any cargo business has gone through Teesside Airport?



Stobarts were gifted 25% of the operation, they didn't buy in, they were gifted it, yet they pulled out after 2 years. However reportedly if the airport ever gets sold Stobarts get a slice of that.



There is definitely a rabbit away over Teesside Airport. It has cost taxpayers something like 70 million yet has hardly any flights, (an average of 15 flights a week, primarily 2 that run nigh on empty to Amsterdam and Belfast and then the North Sea Tiger flight to Aberdeen.
It is has a newly built cargo hub, built by a company with hardly any trading history, but to date I don't think any cargo business has gone through Teesside Airport?
Stobarts were gifted 25% of the operation, they didn't buy in, they were gifted it, yet they pulled out after 2 years. However reportedly if the airport ever gets sold Stobarts get a slice of that.
All seems very random. A bit like Ben Houchens Teesworks which Private Eye are now all over. Again land and contracts carved up and gifted to private developers close to Houchen. Then family's and mates of those developers get lucrative remediation and recycling contracts. Chas Long and TCC Plant have done brilliantly out of Teesworks. Amazing that TCC plant, a fledgeling company founded in just 2020, has been able to position itself so well to secure such valuable work