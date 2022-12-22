MF(c) DOOM

It is has a newly built cargo hub, built by a company with hardly any trading history, but to date I don't think any cargo business has gone through Teesside Airport?



There is definitely a rabbit away over Teesside Airport. It has cost taxpayers something like 70 million yet has hardly any flights, (an average of 15 flights a week, primarily 2 that run nigh on empty to Amsterdam and Belfast and then the North Sea Tiger flight to Aberdeen.

It is has a newly built cargo hub, built by a company with hardly any trading history, but to date I don't think any cargo business has gone through Teesside Airport?

Stobarts were gifted 25% of the operation, they didn't buy in, they were gifted it, yet they pulled out after 2 years. However reportedly if the airport ever gets sold Stobarts get a slice of that.

All seems very random. A bit like Ben Houchens Teesworks which Private Eye are now all over. Again land and contracts carved up and gifted to private developers close to Houchen. Then family's and mates of those developers get lucrative remediation and recycling contracts. Chas Long and TCC Plant have done brilliantly out of Teesworks. Amazing that TCC plant, a fledgeling company founded in just 2020, has been able to position itself so well to secure such valuable work