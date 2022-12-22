Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hard left hypocrisy  (Read 528 times)
« on: December 22, 2022, 10:44:42 AM »
Those foul lefties on Bore me.......they are screaming that Teesside airport is a waste of public money and that Big Ben Houchen should not be involved in running an airport.

Yet the same pricks want the government to run the railways and have them publicly owned.  souey

So do they want transport run by public money or not? Or does, as i suspect, depend on the colour of the politicians rosette?


https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/teesside-airport-more-route-cuts.40471/
« Reply #1 on: December 27, 2022, 03:09:27 AM »
You do understand the Airport is not publicly owned and a raft of companies own it  to hide what happens/exists. Almost immpossi8ble to know what is happening.

Night Dickhead. Go whatch crabs washing up at Teesmouth  :nige:
« Reply #2 on: December 27, 2022, 01:31:13 PM »
You should whatch this

https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/mayor/the-mayors-priorities/our-airport/
« Reply #3 on: December 31, 2022, 03:22:45 AM »
Who owns Teesside Airport?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:15:45 AM »
no answers, Houchen is defo lining his pockets IMHO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:04:00 AM »
You must have missed the link I posted.

The Airport is 75% owned by TVCA and 25% by Teesside Airport Foundation. The TRUSTEES of which do not include anyone named Houchen.

Is there something you'd like to tell us?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:32:28 PM »
Read the first line of this official website, dummy.

https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/mayor/the-mayors-priorities/our-airport/
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:03:25 PM »
There is definitely a rabbit away over Teesside Airport. It has cost taxpayers something like 70 million yet has hardly any flights, (an average of 15 flights a week, primarily 2 that run nigh on empty to Amsterdam and Belfast and then the North Sea Tiger flight to Aberdeen.

It is has a newly built cargo hub, built by a company with hardly any trading history, but to date I don't think any cargo business has gone through Teesside Airport?

Stobarts were gifted 25% of the operation, they didn't buy in, they were gifted it, yet they pulled out after 2 years. However reportedly if the airport ever gets sold Stobarts get a slice of that.

All seems very random. A bit like Ben Houchens Teesworks which Private Eye are now all over. Again land and contracts carved up and gifted to private developers close to Houchen. Then family's and mates of those developers get lucrative remediation and recycling contracts. Chas Long and TCC Plant have done brilliantly out of Teesworks. Amazing that TCC plant, a fledgeling company founded in just 2020, has been able to position itself so well to secure such valuable work 
