Yet the same pricks want the government to run the railways and have them publicly owned.



So do they want transport run by public money or not? Or does, as i suspect, depend on the colour of the politicians rosette?





https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/teesside-airport-more-route-cuts.40471/



