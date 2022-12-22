Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hard left hypocrisy  (Read 317 times)
« on: December 22, 2022, 10:44:42 AM »
Those foul lefties on Bore me.......they are screaming that Teesside airport is a waste of public money and that Big Ben Houchen should not be involved in running an airport.

Yet the same pricks want the government to run the railways and have them publicly owned.  souey

So do they want transport run by public money or not? Or does, as i suspect, depend on the colour of the politicians rosette?


https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/teesside-airport-more-route-cuts.40471/
« Reply #1 on: December 27, 2022, 03:09:27 AM »
You do understand the Airport is not publicly owned and a raft of companies own it  to hide what happens/exists. Almost immpossi8ble to know what is happening.

Night Dickhead. Go whatch crabs washing up at Teesmouth  :nige:
« Reply #2 on: December 27, 2022, 01:31:13 PM »
You should whatch this

https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/mayor/the-mayors-priorities/our-airport/
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:22:45 AM »
Who owns Teesside Airport?
