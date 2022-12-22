Welcome,
December 31, 2022, 06:31:18 AM
Hard left hypocrisy
Topic: Hard left hypocrisy (Read 317 times)
Paul Boro
Bernie
Posts: 7 837
Hard left hypocrisy
December 22, 2022, 10:44:42 AM »
Those foul lefties on Bore me.......they are screaming that Teesside airport is a waste of public money and that Big Ben Houchen should not be involved in running an airport.
Yet the same pricks want the government to run the railways and have them publicly owned.
So do they want transport run by public money or not? Or does, as i suspect, depend on the colour of the politicians rosette?
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/teesside-airport-more-route-cuts.40471/
myboro
Posts: 1 012
Re: Hard left hypocrisy
December 27, 2022, 03:09:27 AM »
You do understand the Airport is not publicly owned and a raft of companies own it to hide what happens/exists. Almost immpossi8ble to know what is happening.
Night Dickhead. Go whatch crabs washing up at Teesmouth
Rutters
Posts: 935
Re: Hard left hypocrisy
December 27, 2022, 01:31:13 PM »
You should whatch this
https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/mayor/the-mayors-priorities/our-airport/
myboro
Posts: 1 012
Re: Hard left hypocrisy
Today
at 03:22:45 AM »
Who owns Teesside Airport?
