December 27, 2022, 11:44:46 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hard left hypocrisy
Author
Topic: Hard left hypocrisy (Read 157 times)
TMG501
and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 834
Hard left hypocrisy
«
on:
December 22, 2022, 10:44:42 AM »
Those foul lefties on Bore me.......they are screaming that Teesside airport is a waste of public money and that Big Ben Houchen should not be involved in running an airport.
Yet the same pricks want the government to run the railways and have them publicly owned.
So do they want transport run by public money or not? Or does, as i suspect, depend on the colour of the politicians rosette?
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/teesside-airport-more-route-cuts.40471/
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 1 011
Re: Hard left hypocrisy
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:09:27 AM »
You do understand the Airport is not publicly owned and a raft of companies own it to hide what happens/exists. Almost immpossi8ble to know what is happening.
Night Dickhead. Go whatch crabs washing up at Teesmouth
Logged
