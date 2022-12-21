|
Bud Wiser
Why, where is the money now going? 12 years ago we had small waiting lists. 4 Million before the pandemic. Tax or eat the fucking rich and keep people alive. End Homlessness by taxing the fucking rich.
You know what they will still be rich but we will have nobody homeless and will treat ill people.
Merry Xmas far right ghouls, you have more in common with (immigrants) Braverman and Patel than me born in a council house. OMG you are so stupid.
Hmmm. Thats an original one! And who knows, in doing so we could maybe even create a nation of unaspirational, state-sponging morons in the process.
P.S.
Both Suella Braverman & Priti Patel were born in the UK.
