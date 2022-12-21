Bernie

Posts: 7 834 The End of the NHS « on: December 21, 2022, 02:02:04 PM »

When the NHS was set up post WW2 by a Labour government, it was something that had never been tried before - effectively a socialist experiment.



Isn't it about time we admitted that the experiment has failed?



We are often told that the NHS is unique in the world - well there is a good reason for that. Like most socialist schemes it just gobbles money without producing a great deal.



The idea that it's underfunded is nonsense - we spend nearly 4 billion a day on it! It's also the biggest employer in Europe! We have become a health service with a country attached!



The pro NHS people will shriek that without it we will end up like the USA. But why? Nowhere else in Europe has a system like ours, yet thanks to their sensible insurance based schemes they actually have far better healthcare than we do.



Sadly, there will be no sensible debate on this as any attempt to bring the NHS money furnaces under control will simply be met with fury by those with the loudest voices. Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 528 Re: The End of the NHS « Reply #1 on: December 21, 2022, 02:30:38 PM »



Coupled with the fact that far too many people think everything is free.

This country needs a massive dose of self awareness and responsibility, instead of the daily whining nonsense. Coupled with the fact that far too many people think everything is free.This country needs a massive dose of self awareness and responsibility, instead of the daily whining nonsense. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 933 Re: The End of the NHS « Reply #2 on: December 21, 2022, 05:07:33 PM » We either fundamentally reform it or we keep throwing more and more money at it, expecting worse and worse outcomes and having less and less to spend on anything else. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 631 Re: The End of the NHS « Reply #3 on: December 21, 2022, 09:39:39 PM » The simple fact of the matter is, that when the Tories took over the NHS 12 years ago, it was in rude health after 13 years of Labour doing what was right. The fact that the Tories will always rush to chop it up for the benefit of their rich mates is a given. Remember that even Thatcher thought that flogging off the Railways was a bridge too far, but the bullies behind Major got their way and look at it now. Simple fact of the matter is the Tories will flog the NHS to make themselves richer, then turn round and say "feck you, ha ha ha!" The C**nts! Logged

Rutters

Posts: 933 Re: The End of the NHS « Reply #4 on: December 21, 2022, 10:30:17 PM » There's a good reason for that. Although we were the first to set up a NHS, no-one has copied the model.



Personally I'd go find the country with the best outcomes and copy what they do and how they fund it.



That would, of course, inevitably lead to the usual Left Wing Head-Nodders screaming 'look, they're selling it off to their mates!'. « Last Edit: December 21, 2022, 11:42:24 PM by Rutters » Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 929 Re: The End of the NHS « Reply #5 on: December 21, 2022, 11:16:32 PM » The UK spends just about the same per capital as Germany on their respective health systems.Thats the only similarity. The German system however has much better outcomes. The NHS is not starved of funds. Just about £200 Billion this year. Thats about £10,560 per UK household. The NHS is simply not fit for purpose. It needs both main political parties to agree to take the politics out of health care in this country. The NHS must be stripped of its sacred cow status. Basically it needs to be scrapped,and a new system created. In my view this system needs to include some element of financial contribution from the users. The NHS has become a bureaucratic nightmare. Unfortunately Labour has weaponised the NHS and the Tories are shit scared of tackling this utterly failed model. Even in Ukraine today you can be admitted to hospital far quicker than in the UK.

Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 834 Re: The End of the NHS « Reply #7 on: December 22, 2022, 10:30:01 AM »



The NHS must be one of the most diverse organisations in the UK



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11562049/So-DOES-money-graph-breaking-broken-NHSs-finances.html



So much wastage.........40 million a year on diversity officers.The NHS must be one of the most diverse organisations in the UK Logged

kippers

And there is the problem.



And there is the problem. And there is the problem. Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 834 Re: The End of the NHS « Reply #9 on: December 22, 2022, 10:41:11 AM »



The average pay before tax for a GP working there is £135k



https://www.yarmmedicalpractice.nhs.uk/earnings.aspx



They don't open at weekend so that's for a Monday to Friday job.



Nice work if you can get it.



Have a look at the Yarm Dr's website.The average pay before tax for a GP working there is £135kThey don't open at weekend so that's for a Monday to Friday job.Nice work if you can get it. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 929 Re: The End of the NHS « Reply #10 on: December 22, 2022, 01:26:57 PM » Im afraid that the NHS has become a disastrous money pit. Constantly throwing money at a failed organization is utterly stupid. I suspect billions could be saved or diverted to clinical care if thousands of non jobs were scrapped. The level of bureaucracy is simply staggering. Take a look at other European systems. They manage fine without legions of overpaid wasters. Logged

myboro

Posts: 1 011 Re: The End of the NHS « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:04:55 AM » Why, where is the money now going? 12 years ago we had small waiting lists. 4 Million before the pandemic. Tax or eat the fucking rich and keep people alive. End Homlessness by taxing the fucking rich.



You know what they will still be rich but we will have nobody homeless and will treat ill people.



Merry Xmas far right ghouls, you have more in common with (immigrants) Braverman and Patel than me born in a council house. OMG you are so stupid.





Logged