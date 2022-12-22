Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The End of the NHS
Author
Topic: The End of the NHS (Read 107 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
The End of the NHS
Yesterday
at 02:02:04 PM
When the NHS was set up post WW2 by a Labour government, it was something that had never been tried before - effectively a socialist experiment.
Isn't it about time we admitted that the experiment has failed?
We are often told that the NHS is unique in the world - well there is a good reason for that. Like most socialist schemes it just gobbles money without producing a great deal.
The idea that it's underfunded is nonsense - we spend nearly 4 billion a day on it! It's also the biggest employer in Europe! We have become a health service with a country attached!
The pro NHS people will shriek that without it we will end up like the USA. But why? Nowhere else in Europe has a system like ours, yet thanks to their sensible insurance based schemes they actually have far better healthcare than we do.
Sadly, there will be no sensible debate on this as any attempt to bring the NHS money furnaces under control will simply be met with fury by those with the loudest voices.
kippers
Re: The End of the NHS
Yesterday
at 02:30:38 PM
Coupled with the fact that far too many people think everything is free.
This country needs a massive dose of self awareness and responsibility, instead of the daily whining nonsense.
Rutters
Re: The End of the NHS
Yesterday
at 05:07:33 PM
We either fundamentally reform it or we keep throwing more and more money at it, expecting worse and worse outcomes and having less and less to spend on anything else.
Squarewheelbike
Re: The End of the NHS
Yesterday
at 09:39:39 PM
The simple fact of the matter is, that when the Tories took over the NHS 12 years ago, it was in rude health after 13 years of Labour doing what was right. The fact that the Tories will always rush to chop it up for the benefit of their rich mates is a given. Remember that even Thatcher thought that flogging off the Railways was a bridge too far, but the bullies behind Major got their way and look at it now. Simple fact of the matter is the Tories will flog the NHS to make themselves richer, then turn round and say "feck you, ha ha ha!" The C**nts!
Rutters
Re: The End of the NHS
Yesterday
at 10:30:17 PM
There's a good reason for that. Although we were the first to set up a NHS, no-one has copied the model.
Personally I'd go find the country with the best outcomes and copy what they do and how they fund it.
That would, of course, inevitably lead to the usual Left Wing Head-Nodders screaming 'look, they're selling it off to their mates!'.
Yesterday
at 11:42:24 PM
Bill Buxton
Re: The End of the NHS
Yesterday
at 11:16:32 PM
The UK spends just about the same per capital as Germany on their respective health systems.Thats the only similarity. The German system however has much better outcomes. The NHS is not starved of funds. Just about £200 Billion this year. Thats about £10,560 per UK household. The NHS is simply not fit for purpose. It needs both main political parties to agree to take the politics out of health care in this country. The NHS must be stripped of its sacred cow status. Basically it needs to be scrapped,and a new system created. In my view this system needs to include some element of financial contribution from the users. The NHS has become a bureaucratic nightmare. Unfortunately Labour has weaponised the NHS and the Tories are shit scared of tackling this utterly failed model. Even in Ukraine today you can be admitted to hospital far quicker than in the UK.
Rutters
Re: The End of the NHS
Yesterday
at 11:47:27 PM
Labour don't really care about outcomes. They're happy to just use the NHS to win votes, virtue signal and scare-monger.
