The End of the NHS

When the NHS was set up post WW2 by a Labour government, it was something that had never been tried before - effectively a socialist experiment.



Isn't it about time we admitted that the experiment has failed?



We are often told that the NHS is unique in the world - well there is a good reason for that. Like most socialist schemes it just gobbles money without producing a great deal.



The idea that it's underfunded is nonsense - we spend nearly 4 billion a day on it! It's also the biggest employer in Europe! We have become a health service with a country attached!



The pro NHS people will shriek that without it we will end up like the USA. But why? Nowhere else in Europe has a system like ours, yet thanks to their sensible insurance based schemes they actually have far better healthcare than we do.



Sadly, there will be no sensible debate on this as any attempt to bring the NHS money furnaces under control will simply be met with fury by those with the loudest voices.