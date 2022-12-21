Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 21, 2022, 05:59:14 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The End of the NHS
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The End of the NHS (Read 36 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 822
The End of the NHS
«
on:
Today
at 02:02:04 PM »
When the NHS was set up post WW2 by a Labour government, it was something that had never been tried before - effectively a socialist experiment.
Isn't it about time we admitted that the experiment has failed?
We are often told that the NHS is unique in the world - well there is a good reason for that. Like most socialist schemes it just gobbles money without producing a great deal.
The idea that it's underfunded is nonsense - we spend nearly 4 billion a day on it! It's also the biggest employer in Europe! We have become a health service with a country attached!
The pro NHS people will shriek that without it we will end up like the USA. But why? Nowhere else in Europe has a system like ours, yet thanks to their sensible insurance based schemes they actually have far better healthcare than we do.
Sadly, there will be no sensible debate on this as any attempt to bring the NHS money furnaces under control will simply be met with fury by those with the loudest voices.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 521
Re: The End of the NHS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:30:38 PM »
Coupled with the fact that far too many people think everything is free.
This country needs a massive dose of self awareness and responsibility, instead of the daily whining nonsense.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 926
Re: The End of the NHS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:07:33 PM »
We either fundamentally reform it or we keep throwing more and more money at it, expecting worse and worse outcomes and having less and less to spend on anything else.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...