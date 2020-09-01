Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
At least we dont have to see the grinning face of Macron.
Bill Buxton
Dont like the Argies but dislike Macron much more. Ha ha ha.
Pigeon droppings
They can have the world cup.....we'll keep the Falklands!
Bill Buxton
This will embolden them.
Bud Wiser
I was almost embarrassed for the Liberal dickhead when in the space of about 15 seconds both Mbappe & Deschamps very publicly fucked him off!
