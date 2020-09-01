Welcome,
December 18, 2022, 10:09:00 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
At least we dont have to see the grinning face of Macron.
Author
Topic: At least we dont have to see the grinning face of Macron.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 909
At least we dont have to see the grinning face of Macron.
Today
at 06:59:11 PM
Dont like the Argies but dislike Macron much more. Ha ha ha.
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 600
Re: At least we dont have to see the grinning face of Macron.
Today
at 07:15:50 PM
They can have the world cup.....we'll keep the Falklands!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 909
Re: At least we dont have to see the grinning face of Macron.
Today
at 07:22:44 PM
This will embolden them.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 382
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: At least we dont have to see the grinning face of Macron.
Today
at 08:32:21 PM
I was almost embarrassed for the Liberal dickhead when in the space of about 15 seconds both Mbappe & Deschamps very publicly
fucked him off!
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
