Author Topic: Jeremy Clarkson  (Read 134 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 12:25:40 PM »
He's caused an absolute shit storm by writing in the Sun that he dreams of Meghan being paraded naked through the streets and pelted with shit  mick

Twitter in meltdown over it!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11550183/Jeremy-Clarkson-blasted-saying-dreams-Meghan-Markle-paraded-naked-streets.html
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:47:54 PM »
He is a Grade A cunt along side that othe mouthy freak Peirced Organ.

You see what the vast majority of the thick public sheep have not fully grasped was the couples major issue was with the dangerous hatred from the Daily Mail et al, making their lives a misery as they did with Diana (his mother).

  I have nothing against the royal family but they are controlled by manipulative staff who leak rubbish to the press.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:00:55 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:25:40 PM
He's caused an absolute shit storm by writing in the Sun that he dreams of Meghan being paraded naked through the streets and pelted with shit  mick

Twitter in meltdown over it!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11550183/Jeremy-Clarkson-blasted-saying-dreams-Meghan-Markle-paraded-naked-streets.html



Thats fucking disgusting. Whats up with his head?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:04:18 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 03:47:54 PM
He is a Grade A cunt along side that othe mouthy freak Peirced Organ.

You see what the vast majority of the thick public sheep have not fully grasped was the couples major issue was with the dangerous hatred from the Daily Mail et al, making their lives a misery as they did with Diana (his mother).

  I have nothing against the royal family but they are controlled by manipulative staff who leak rubbish to the press.

I wouldnt mind my life being made a misery by the press if I lived in a mansion in California,flew everywhere by private jet and has squillions in the bank.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:47:05 PM »
The treatment of Megan by the UK press and certain presenters is quite cleafly nothing short of horrible malicious bullying.  Mad that its tolerated.
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:36:56 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:04:18 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 03:47:54 PM
He is a Grade A cunt along side that othe mouthy freak Peirced Organ.

You see what the vast majority of the thick public sheep have not fully grasped was the couples major issue was with the dangerous hatred from the Daily Mail et al, making their lives a misery as they did with Diana (his mother).

  I have nothing against the royal family but they are controlled by manipulative staff who leak rubbish to the press.

I wouldnt mind my life being made a misery by the press if I lived in a mansion in California,flew everywhere by private jet and has squillions in the bank.

Really ?
Dearh threat from loons you could take in your stride ?
Gingerpig
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 PM »
See the thread OTR about her ......oh the tolerance / Hypocrites
