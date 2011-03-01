Bernie

Jeremy Clarkson « on: Yesterday at 12:25:40 PM »



Twitter in meltdown over it!!



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11550183/Jeremy-Clarkson-blasted-saying-dreams-Meghan-Markle-paraded-naked-streets.html



He's caused an absolute shit storm by writing in the Sun that he dreams of Meghan being paraded naked through the streets and pelted with shitTwitter in meltdown over it!!

kippers

Posts: 3 519 Re: Jeremy Clarkson « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:47:54 PM » He is a Grade A cunt along side that othe mouthy freak Peirced Organ.



You see what the vast majority of the thick public sheep have not fully grasped was the couples major issue was with the dangerous hatred from the Daily Mail et al, making their lives a misery as they did with Diana (his mother).



I have nothing against the royal family but they are controlled by manipulative staff who leak rubbish to the press.

Bill Buxton

I wouldnt mind my life being made a misery by the press if I lived in a mansion in California,flew everywhere by private jet and has squillions in the bank.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Jeremy Clarkson « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:47:05 PM » The treatment of Megan by the UK press and certain presenters is quite cleafly nothing short of horrible malicious bullying. Mad that its tolerated.

kippers

Really ?

Really ?

Dearh threat from loons you could take in your stride ?