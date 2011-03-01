Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Jeremy Clarkson
Bernie
He's caused an absolute shit storm by writing in the Sun that he dreams of Meghan being paraded naked through the streets and pelted with shit  mick

Twitter in meltdown over it!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11550183/Jeremy-Clarkson-blasted-saying-dreams-Meghan-Markle-paraded-naked-streets.html
kippers
He is a Grade A cunt along side that othe mouthy freak Peirced Organ.

You see what the vast majority of the thick public sheep have not fully grasped was the couples major issue was with the dangerous hatred from the Daily Mail et al, making their lives a misery as they did with Diana (his mother).

  I have nothing against the royal family but they are controlled by manipulative staff who leak rubbish to the press.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Quote from: Bernie
He's caused an absolute shit storm by writing in the Sun that he dreams of Meghan being paraded naked through the streets and pelted with shit  mick

Twitter in meltdown over it!!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11550183/Jeremy-Clarkson-blasted-saying-dreams-Meghan-Markle-paraded-naked-streets.html



Thats fucking disgusting. Whats up with his head?
Bill Buxton
Quote from: kippers
He is a Grade A cunt along side that othe mouthy freak Peirced Organ.

You see what the vast majority of the thick public sheep have not fully grasped was the couples major issue was with the dangerous hatred from the Daily Mail et al, making their lives a misery as they did with Diana (his mother).

  I have nothing against the royal family but they are controlled by manipulative staff who leak rubbish to the press.

I wouldnt mind my life being made a misery by the press if I lived in a mansion in California,flew everywhere by private jet and has squillions in the bank.
MF(c) DOOM
The treatment of Megan by the UK press and certain presenters is quite cleafly nothing short of horrible malicious bullying.  Mad that its tolerated.
