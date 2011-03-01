Welcome,
December 18, 2022, 06:48:57 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jeremy Clarkson
Author
Topic: Jeremy Clarkson (Read 65 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 820
Jeremy Clarkson
Today
at 12:25:40 PM »
He's caused an absolute shit storm by writing in the Sun that he dreams of Meghan being paraded naked through the streets and pelted with shit
Twitter in meltdown over it!!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11550183/Jeremy-Clarkson-blasted-saying-dreams-Meghan-Markle-paraded-naked-streets.html
kippers
Posts: 3 518
Re: Jeremy Clarkson
Today
at 03:47:54 PM »
He is a Grade A cunt along side that othe mouthy freak Peirced Organ.
You see what the vast majority of the thick public sheep have not fully grasped was the couples major issue was with the dangerous hatred from the Daily Mail et al, making their lives a misery as they did with Diana (his mother).
I have nothing against the royal family but they are controlled by manipulative staff who leak rubbish to the press.
Today
at 03:52:31 PM by kippers
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 942
Re: Jeremy Clarkson
Today
at 04:00:55 PM »
Thats fucking disgusting. Whats up with his head?
Loading...