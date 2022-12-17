headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « on: Today at 02:41:04 PM »



It's one of these that head says a draw at best here for Carricks men but the heart as always is as red as they come and that says an MFC victory today over in Lancashire.





bets to come once Carrick names his line - probably unchanged is my guess.



flirting with a desmond or 2.1 Boro @ the moment!





follow the gazette blog if you are grafting - no pun intended.





FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!









let us hope we are singing the jingle bells song at the final whistle.





CMON BORO!!







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/burnley-vs-middlesbrough-live-match-25775670



























two in-form sides coached by two young and up-and-coming coaches collide today at Turf Moor - who will come out with the bragging rights after ninety minutes is the question on everyones lips.It's one of these that head says a draw at best here for Carricks men but the heart as always is as red as they come and that says an MFC victory today over in Lancashire.bets to come once Carrick names his line - probably unchanged is my guess.flirting with a desmond or 2.1 Boro @ the moment!follow the gazette blog if you are grafting - no pun intended.FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!let us hope we are singing the jingle bells song at the final whistle.CMON BORO!! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:14:18 PM »





teams are out and bets are on. If my Fry bet comes in it will snow for me this Christmas that is nailed on !





Single @450/1



Dael Fry, Draw 2-2

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Burnley v Middlesbrough





Single @60/1



Marcus Forss, Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Burnley v Middlesbrough





Single @12/1



Ryan Giles

Anytime Goalscorer / Burnley v Middlesbrough





Single @8/1



Duncan Watmore

Last Goal Scorer / Burnley v Middlesbrough





Single @15/2



Hayden Hackney

Anytime Goalscorer / Burnley v Middlesbrough







I have to punt on Chuba to get on the score sheet again



Single @23/10



Chuba Akpom

Anytime Goalscorer / Burnley v Middlesbrough





CMON BORO



teams are out and bets are on. If my Fry bet comes in it will snow for me this Christmas that is nailed on !Single @450/1Dael Fry, Draw 2-2First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Burnley v MiddlesbroughSingle @60/1Marcus Forss, Middlesbrough 2-1First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Burnley v MiddlesbroughSingle @12/1Ryan GilesAnytime Goalscorer / Burnley v MiddlesbroughSingle @8/1Duncan WatmoreLast Goal Scorer / Burnley v MiddlesbroughSingle @15/2Hayden HackneyAnytime Goalscorer / Burnley v MiddlesbroughI have to punt on Chuba to get on the score sheet againSingle @23/10Chuba AkpomAnytime Goalscorer / Burnley v MiddlesbroughCMON BORO Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:54:55 PM » will we see a bit of a kit clash today ... Boro in Blue.... I'd have liked to have seen us in white today





just a thought - if u are going to have 3 kits take any type of clash out of it..





let's see when the game starts.



UTB! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:28:18 PM » the burnley lad looked off but was on......a missed chance from them that.... we need to keep them quite again ...howson saves the day... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:33:13 PM » maddo is right we need to take some pressure of the back lads here ----our attacking play is non existent and we know where that leads too - if we are not careful the numbers will give them a goal Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:40:57 PM » the draw today is always a boro result.... the big plus for them is they've not really needed a keeper so far! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:49:04 PM »





CMON BORO





zak likes a play around in that 12 yard box ooooooooooooooo.. nice one tommy smith lad....its still game on thanks to U...CMON BOROzak likes a play around in that 12 yard box Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:00:30 PM »





you go to an away game for a result, not to be entertained....only the 'sofa supporters/critics' play that kind of game....





CMON BORO ...... don't lose but can u win it...UTB!





WE;RE MIDDLESBROUGH ...WE'RE MIDDLESBROUGH! the point still belongs to us.....you go to an away game for a result, not to be entertained....only the 'sofa supporters/critics' play that kind of game....CMON BORO ...... don't lose but can u win it...UTB!WE;RE MIDDLESBROUGH ...WE'RE MIDDLESBROUGH! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:13:35 PM » It's a bit early to be talking winning goal thats the only negative..... it is our 3pts at the moment though...... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #12 on: Today at 05:23:23 PM » giles and steffon at fault for that one....commentary is right he should have sent him down the line... not let him cut in







a point is still a result... fluffed our lines with some poor keeping and defending Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:32:21 PM » the dingle ba£tards.... they pushed for it and got it in the end...no complaints from me...a point is still on.... i hate losing when we are in front... that's the bit that pisses me off Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:35:13 PM »



not many beat this lot... so don't be too downbeat Boro fans..... especially u sofa supporters ..u know who u are 3.1 game over now.... good for them they always looked like chasing the win..not many beat this lot... so don't be too downbeat Boro fans..... especially u sofa supporters ..u know who u are Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:49:58 PM » given our position under Wilderr if I'm to be critical after today's result...its is good teams don't lose the points when in front.... and if they do ... they don't lose the game..



That's where we are at . at this moment in time..



and then a penna as we speak Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 Re: Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:26:50 PM » back on trsk if we beat Wigan boxing day.....





beat Blackburn on the 29th and its Boro is going up....





nothing is decided at Xmas... soz for the cheesy answer.







UTB!!!





Logged