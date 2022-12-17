Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Burnley FC Vs Middlesbrough FC
« on: Today at 02:41:04 PM »
two in-form sides coached by two young and up-and-coming coaches collide today at Turf Moor - who will come out with the bragging rights after ninety minutes is the question on everyones lips.

It's one of these that head says a draw at best here for Carricks men but the heart as always is as red as they come and that says an MFC victory today over in Lancashire.


bets to come once Carrick names his line - probably unchanged is my guess.

flirting with a desmond or 2.1 Boro @ the moment!


follow the gazette blog if you are grafting - no pun intended.


FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!




let us hope we are singing the jingle bells song at the final whistle.


CMON BORO!!



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/burnley-vs-middlesbrough-live-match-25775670
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:14:18 PM »



teams are out and bets are on. If my Fry bet comes in it will snow for me this Christmas that is nailed on ! monkey


Single  @450/1

Dael Fry, Draw 2-2
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Burnley v Middlesbrough


Single  @60/1

Marcus Forss, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Burnley v Middlesbrough


Single  @12/1

Ryan Giles
Anytime Goalscorer / Burnley v Middlesbrough


Single  @8/1

Duncan Watmore
Last Goal Scorer / Burnley v Middlesbrough


Single  @15/2

Hayden Hackney
Anytime Goalscorer / Burnley v Middlesbrough



I have to punt on Chuba to get on the score sheet again

Single  @23/10

Chuba Akpom
Anytime Goalscorer / Burnley v Middlesbrough


CMON BORO :mido:
