December 17, 2022, 09:29:22 PM
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 167 times)
« on: Today at 08:43:49 AM »
It's a bit nippy & slippy out there.... be careful ladies & gents if you are out and about going to the game or just doing some Chrimbo shopping.


the weather won't stop the bookies from taking a bashing from the headset!



two nags to get the day underway. In an e/w barney rubble of course




13:50 Lingfield ... Real Estate    '

14.25 Lingfield .... Capricorn Prince   '



Then for today's tricky treble .....once again into the championship due to no premier league this week.


I'm going for an away day special - 3 aways this week


Bristol City Vs Stoke City - away win

Coventry City Vs Swansea City - away win

Hull City Vs Sunderland - away win - I know a dirty bet, but needs must!



If you are punting today... good luck lads and, lasses :beer: :beer:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:47:13 PM »
all the gee-gees are off lost


might have to up the footy bets to make some extra wonga for xmas :stairlift:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:53:34 PM »
Big MC anytime 6s ......void bet ,not on bench
« Last Edit: Today at 03:09:14 PM by Gingerpig »
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:13:15 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 02:53:34 PM
Big MC anytime 6s ......void bet ,not on bench

yes just heard that - out injured...a bit of a blow for boro given his last-minute winners of late
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:58:56 PM »
three cheeky/tricky treble draws to compensate for no gee gees running this afternoon...



Draw
Match Betting / Norwich v Blackburn Rovers
Draw
Match Betting / Preston v QPR
Draw
Match Betting / Huddersfield v Watford



in it to win it.... :beer:
.....
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:43:31 PM »
my tricky aways are struggling today..........................------------//the positive is the tricky draws are still in play :homer:
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:54:38 PM »
bets are down.... taking it to boxing day for that life-changing win Merry  Christmas...mcl
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:04:51 PM »
Only bet out of 3 that survived, PNE fecked up!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:05:16 PM »
oohhh tune my dance floor possee...


old skool or new skool...


top of the pops anyone..monkey


u decide its a proper tune though can u feel it my whistle posse.. mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2s7b4PbQuo&ab
« Last Edit: Today at 08:06:47 PM by headset »
