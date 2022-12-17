headset

Online



Posts: 6 703





Posts: 6 703 headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Today at 08:43:49 AM »





the weather won't stop the bookies from taking a bashing from the headset!







two nags to get the day underway. In an e/w barney rubble of course









13:50 Lingfield ... Real Estate '



14.25 Lingfield .... Capricorn Prince '







Then for today's tricky treble .....once again into the championship due to no premier league this week.





I'm going for an away day special - 3 aways this week





Bristol City Vs Stoke City - away win



Coventry City Vs Swansea City - away win



Hull City Vs Sunderland - away win - I know a dirty bet, but needs must!







If you are punting today... good luck lads and, lasses







