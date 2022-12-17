It's a bit nippy & slippy out there.... be careful ladies & gents if you are out and about going to the game or just doing some Chrimbo shopping.
the weather won't stop the bookies from taking a bashing from the headset!
two nags to get the day underway. In an e/w barney rubble of course
13:50 Lingfield ... Real Estate '
14.25 Lingfield .... Capricorn Prince '
Then for today's tricky treble .....once again into the championship due to no premier league this week.
I'm going for an away day special - 3 aways this week
Bristol City Vs Stoke City - away win
Coventry City Vs Swansea City - away win
Hull City Vs Sunderland - away win - I know a dirty bet, but needs must!
If you are punting today... good luck lads and, lasses