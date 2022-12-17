Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
headsets weekend moneyspinner
It's a bit nippy & slippy out there.... be careful ladies & gents if you are out and about going to the game or just doing some Chrimbo shopping.


the weather won't stop the bookies from taking a bashing from the headset!



two nags to get the day underway. In an e/w barney rubble of course




13:50 Lingfield ... Real Estate    '

14.25 Lingfield .... Capricorn Prince   '



Then for today's tricky treble .....once again into the championship due to no premier league this week.


I'm going for an away day special - 3 aways this week


Bristol City Vs Stoke City - away win

Coventry City Vs Swansea City - away win

Hull City Vs Sunderland - away win - I know a dirty bet, but needs must!



If you are punting today... good luck lads and, lasses :beer: :beer:
