Gary Neville calls on Gareth Southgate
« on: December 17, 2022, 07:31:25 AM »





I'm agreeing with Neville here - for the sake of 'England' and the nation - call a decision early for me.....hopefully him staying if not he goes giving maximum time to find his replacement....





as a proud Englishman what a feeling it would be to win a tournament In Germany of all places....





we've got the players...imagine winning something in Germany packed full of England supporters singing the bomber song in the final





the would only be mark roberts head of the cops who wouldn't like that scenario





GSTK





Give us 2 more years Gareth you know it makes sense ...bring home the Euros







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20777920/neville-urges-southgate-decide-england-future-days/









