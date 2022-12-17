Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Gary Neville calls on Gareth Southgate  (Read 174 times)
o decide England future in DAYS as FA give boss Christmas to make mind up............


I'm agreeing with Neville here - for the sake of 'England' and the nation - call a decision early for me.....hopefully him staying if not he goes giving maximum time to find his replacement....


as a proud Englishman what a feeling it would be to win a tournament In Germany of all places....


we've got the players...imagine winning something in Germany packed full of England supporters singing the bomber song in the final monkey


the would only be mark roberts head of the cops who wouldn't like that scenario :beer: :beer:


GSTK :ukfist:


Give us 2 more years Gareth you know it makes sense ...bring home the Euros :mido:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20777920/neville-urges-southgate-decide-england-future-days/
He stays and England will win nowt.
Never mind the football, think of the politics.
Gary Neville - a multi-millionaire virtue signaler. Now theres a rarity! 
