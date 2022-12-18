Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2022
Gary Neville calls on Gareth Southgate
headset
Yesterday at 07:31:25 AM
o decide England future in DAYS as FA give boss Christmas to make mind up............


I'm agreeing with Neville here - for the sake of 'England' and the nation - call a decision early for me.....hopefully him staying if not he goes giving maximum time to find his replacement....


as a proud Englishman what a feeling it would be to win a tournament In Germany of all places....


we've got the players...imagine winning something in Germany packed full of England supporters singing the bomber song in the final monkey


the would only be mark roberts head of the cops who wouldn't like that scenario :beer: :beer:


GSTK :ukfist:


Give us 2 more years Gareth you know it makes sense ...bring home the Euros :mido:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20777920/neville-urges-southgate-decide-england-future-days/
Bill Buxton
Today at 05:52:35 PM
He stays and England will win nowt.
