December 17, 2022, 08:21:40 AM
Author Topic: France V Argentina W/C Final  (Read 16 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:17:30 AM »
will I ever get to see England in one....fingers are crossed the answer o that one is a yes...


i backed the Argies at the bookies before the tournament started so will be hoping they bring home the bacon for me this weekend.



with England, not it in it - I would have preferred the final at 6 or 7 o'clock kick off...3pm Sunday sort of doesn't do it for me but I will be sinking a few so will be watching it :beer:


despite his recent antics, I'm still a Ronaldo fan between him and Messi for what he has done in different countries as a player so gets the goat tag off me - that said Messi is top draw so i wouldn't begrudge him a world cup!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20774161/france-argentina-world-cup-final-messi-mbappe/
