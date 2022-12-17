headset

Posts: 6 673 France V Argentina W/C Final « on: Today at 07:17:30 AM »





i backed the Argies at the bookies before the tournament started so will be hoping they bring home the bacon for me this weekend.







with England, not it in it - I would have preferred the final at 6 or 7 o'clock kick off...3pm Sunday sort of doesn't do it for me but I will be sinking a few so will be watching it





despite his recent antics, I'm still a Ronaldo fan between him and Messi for what he has done in different countries as a player so gets the goat tag off me - that said Messi is top draw so i wouldn't begrudge him a world cup!







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20774161/france-argentina-world-cup-final-messi-mbappe/



