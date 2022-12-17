Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL  (Read 965 times)
headset
« on: December 17, 2022, 07:04:26 AM »
a young-looking towersy in his pomp... showing us all his muscle rava

only a bit a banter x/mas mucka and u are well! ......



ya look different with the new look - ive got to give you that ...:ponce:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20778330/popeye-bodybuilder-mr-olympia-unrecognisable-alien/
« Last Edit: December 17, 2022, 07:05:57 AM by headset » Logged
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: December 21, 2022, 08:11:36 PM »
He'll still be lying in a ditch outside Bakhmut like the rest of the dull cunts come the New Year

 :like:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: December 21, 2022, 09:47:31 PM »
Is that a Robert Robinson tattoo?
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: December 22, 2022, 10:26:34 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on December 21, 2022, 08:11:36 PM
He'll still be lying in a ditch outside Bakhmut like the rest of the dull cunts come the New Year

 :like:

Who Lids? No, he''ll be busy taking his car for it's MOT.
Logged
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #4 on: December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM »
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.  :jackanory:
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.  :jackanory:

You're having a laugh.

He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.  :nige:
Logged
Big Bad Eugene

« Reply #6 on: December 22, 2022, 06:00:29 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.  :jackanory:

You're having a laugh.

He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.  :nige:

You fucking shat yourself at the time I remember it well, then you shat yourself when you didnt even need to when borome came calling, you have a habit of pooing your pants it would seem me owld fruit :ponce:
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: December 23, 2022, 09:59:22 AM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on December 22, 2022, 06:00:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.  :jackanory:

You're having a laugh.

He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.  :nige:

You fucking shat yourself at the time I remember it well, then you shat yourself when you didnt even need to when borome came calling, you have a habit of pooing your pants it would seem me owld fruit :ponce:

Cool Story Bro
Logged
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #8 on: December 23, 2022, 10:12:31 AM »
BERNIE THE COWARD......
Logged
Bernie
*****
« Reply #9 on: December 23, 2022, 11:13:56 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 23, 2022, 10:12:31 AM
BERNIE THE COWARD......

LOL
Logged
Big Bad Eugene

« Reply #10 on: December 24, 2022, 12:01:16 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 23, 2022, 09:59:22 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on December 22, 2022, 06:00:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.  :jackanory:

You're having a laugh. :ponce:

He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.  :nige:

You fucking shat yourself at the time I remember it well, then you shat yourself when you didnt even need to when borome came calling, you have a habit of pooing your pants it would seem me owld fruit :ponce:

Cool Story Bro

Cowardly cunt, get yourself on red roar with the lads
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #11 on: December 26, 2022, 04:49:06 PM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on December 24, 2022, 12:01:16 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 23, 2022, 09:59:22 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on December 22, 2022, 06:00:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.  :jackanory:

You're having a laugh. :ponce:

He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.  :nige:

You fucking shat yourself at the time I remember it well, then you shat yourself when you didnt even need to when borome came calling, you have a habit of pooing your pants it would seem me owld fruit :ponce:

Cool Story Bro

Cowardly cunt, get yourself on red roar with the lads

Thanks for the offer but i doubt i could compete with the towering intellects that dwell there.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:22:22 AM »
Oh I don't know Bernie..


Quote from: Bernie on December 28, 2022, 09:55:16 PM
Hows your fucking Tesla doing you moss toothed cunt?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11579649/Tesla-owners-blast-Christmas-car-charging-chaos-dozens-forced-wait-THREE-HOUR-queues.html
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bernie
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:45:40 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:22:22 AM
Oh I don't know Bernie..


Quote from: Bernie on December 28, 2022, 09:55:16 PM
Hows your fucking Tesla doing you moss toothed cunt?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11579649/Tesla-owners-blast-Christmas-car-charging-chaos-dozens-forced-wait-THREE-HOUR-queues.html



 mcl
Logged
