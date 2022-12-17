Welcome,
December 31, 2022, 01:37:50 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
Author
Topic: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Posts: 6 701
A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
on:
December 17, 2022, 07:04:26 AM
a young-looking towersy in his pomp... showing us all his muscle
only a bit a banter x/mas mucka and u are well! ......
ya look different with the new look - ive got to give you that ...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20778330/popeye-bodybuilder-mr-olympia-unrecognisable-alien/
«
Last Edit: December 17, 2022, 07:05:57 AM by headset
»
Logged
John Theone
Posts: 558
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #1 on:
December 21, 2022, 08:11:36 PM
He'll still be lying in a ditch outside Bakhmut like the rest of the dull cunts come the New Year
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 632
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #2 on:
December 21, 2022, 09:47:31 PM
Is that a Robert Robinson tattoo?
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 837
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #3 on:
December 22, 2022, 10:26:34 AM
Quote from: John Theone on December 21, 2022, 08:11:36 PM
He'll still be lying in a ditch outside Bakhmut like the rest of the dull cunts come the New Year
Who Lids? No, he''ll be busy taking his car for it's MOT.
Logged
Teesside Tammy
Posts: 881
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #4 on:
December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 837
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #5 on:
December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.
You're having a laugh.
He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene
Posts: 44
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #6 on:
December 22, 2022, 06:00:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.
You're having a laugh.
He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.
You fucking shat yourself at the time I remember it well, then you shat yourself when you didnt even need to when borome came calling, you have a habit of pooing your pants it would seem me owld fruit
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 837
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #7 on:
December 23, 2022, 09:59:22 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on December 22, 2022, 06:00:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.
You're having a laugh.
He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.
You fucking shat yourself at the time I remember it well, then you shat yourself when you didnt even need to when borome came calling, you have a habit of pooing your pants it would seem me owld fruit
Cool Story Bro
Logged
Teesside Tammy
Posts: 881
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #8 on:
December 23, 2022, 10:12:31 AM
BERNIE THE COWARD......
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 837
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #9 on:
December 23, 2022, 11:13:56 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 23, 2022, 10:12:31 AM
BERNIE THE COWARD......
LOL
Logged
Big Bad Eugene
Posts: 44
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #10 on:
December 24, 2022, 12:01:16 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 23, 2022, 09:59:22 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on December 22, 2022, 06:00:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.
You're having a laugh.
He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.
You fucking shat yourself at the time I remember it well, then you shat yourself when you didnt even need to when borome came calling, you have a habit of pooing your pants it would seem me owld fruit
Cool Story Bro
Cowardly cunt, get yourself on red roar with the lads
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 837
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #11 on:
December 26, 2022, 04:49:06 PM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on December 24, 2022, 12:01:16 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 23, 2022, 09:59:22 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on December 22, 2022, 06:00:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on December 22, 2022, 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on December 22, 2022, 01:05:13 PM
You lot were all shit scared of the bloke, not one of you would say boo to his face.
You're having a laugh.
He's coming over to Ingleby on boxing day for a beer with his old mate Smithy.
You fucking shat yourself at the time I remember it well, then you shat yourself when you didnt even need to when borome came calling, you have a habit of pooing your pants it would seem me owld fruit
Cool Story Bro
Cowardly cunt, get yourself on red roar with the lads
Thanks for the offer but i doubt i could compete with the towering intellects that dwell there.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 714
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: A pumped Up Liddle Towers ! LOL
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:22:22 AM »
Oh I don't know Bernie..
Quote from: Bernie on December 28, 2022, 09:55:16 PM
Hows your fucking Tesla doing you moss toothed cunt?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11579649/Tesla-owners-blast-Christmas-car-charging-chaos-dozens-forced-wait-THREE-HOUR-queues.html
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
