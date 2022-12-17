Squarewheelbike

Re: Mick the grinch Lynch deserves a worse Christmas
Reply #1 on: December 19, 2022, 05:14:12 PM
Quote from: headset on December 17, 2022, 06:55:41 AM



mick getting it off the tabloids...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20782993/mick-lynch-deserves-worse-christmas-selfish-strikers/

than everyone else  I wont forgive him and selfish strikers, nor will public..
mick getting it off the tabloids...

Water off a duck's back. We're both old enough to remember the "winter of discontent" and the "crisis, what crisis" lies. Here it is 40+ years on, one difference, back then there were no food banks for full time Nurses to go to feed their families, because the World would have baulked at such a thing happening in one of the richest economies. Jacob Rees Mogg thinks they're "uplifting"! This is where we are now, I never voted for it! Water off a duck's back. We're both old enough to remember the "winter of discontent" and the "crisis, what crisis" lies. Here it is 40+ years on, one difference, back then there were no food banks for full time Nurses to go to feed their families, because the World would have baulked at such a thing happening in one of the richest economies. Jacob Rees Mogg thinks they're "uplifting"! This is where we are now, I never voted for it! Logged

kippers
Re: Mick the grinch Lynch deserves a worse Christmas
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:36:00 PM
Went for a kebab last night.

Phone was ringing constantly and drivers running in and out.

Id like to know what fucking cost of living crisis we are in because I dont see it.



Re. Nurses (and my DoL is one).

Bin the hefty student loans and parking charges and I am sure they will be happy. Logged

Rutters
Re: Mick the grinch Lynch deserves a worse Christmas
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:21:50 PM



Recruit an army of SEN nurses who can train on the job under the guidance of SRNs and matrons. If an SEN is good enough they can gravitate to SRN status.



Remove migrants from hotels and replace them with those patients 'bed-blocking', allocate a SEN to each hotel.



Job done The problems with nursing started when they required degree entry.Recruit an army of SEN nurses who can train on the job under the guidance of SRNs and matrons. If an SEN is good enough they can gravitate to SRN status.Remove migrants from hotels and replace them with those patients 'bed-blocking', allocate a SEN to each hotel.Job done Logged

Bernie
Re: Mick the grinch Lynch deserves a worse Christmas
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:09:56 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 02:36:00 PM
Went for a kebab last night.

Phone was ringing constantly and drivers running in and out.

Id like to know what fucking cost of living crisis we are in because I dont see it.







Yep - and the match on Boxing day is sold out, despite charging some of the highest prices in the league.

Yet apparently people are having to choose between starving and freezing this winter Yep - and the match on Boxing day is sold out, despite charging some of the highest prices in the league.Yet apparently people are having to choose between starving and freezing this winter Logged