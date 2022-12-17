Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Mick the grinch Lynch deserves a worse Christmas  (Read 353 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Posts: 6 701


« on: December 17, 2022, 06:55:41 AM »
than everyone else  I wont forgive him and selfish strikers, nor will public..

mick getting it off the tabloids... monkey



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20782993/mick-lynch-deserves-worse-christmas-selfish-strikers/
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 631


« Reply #1 on: December 19, 2022, 05:14:12 PM »
Quote from: headset on December 17, 2022, 06:55:41 AM
than everyone else  I wont forgive him and selfish strikers, nor will public..

mick getting it off the tabloids... monkey



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20782993/mick-lynch-deserves-worse-christmas-selfish-strikers/

Water off a duck's back. We're both old enough to remember the "winter of discontent" and the "crisis, what crisis" lies. Here it is 40+ years on, one difference, back then there were no food banks for full time Nurses to go to feed their families, because the World would have baulked at such a thing happening in one of the richest economies. Jacob Rees Mogg thinks they're "uplifting"! This is where we are now, I never voted for it!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 919


« Reply #2 on: December 19, 2022, 05:18:07 PM »
Is there any evidence whatsoever of nurses using food banks? It's all bollocks. Most of the nurses I see look as if they have eaten all the pies.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 631


« Reply #3 on: December 19, 2022, 06:42:01 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on December 19, 2022, 05:18:07 PM
Is there any evidence whatsoever of nurses using food banks? It's all bollocks. Most of the nurses I see look as if they have eaten all the pies.

Look harder then Bill, does the fact that our nation now relies on Food Banks not fill you with shame? it does me!
Rutters
Posts: 929


« Reply #4 on: December 19, 2022, 07:48:45 PM »
If a nurse on an average of £33k needs a foodbank then it's money management they need rather than more money.

How did they manage to get a degree?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 919


« Reply #5 on: December 19, 2022, 11:13:20 PM »
 :like:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 919


« Reply #6 on: December 19, 2022, 11:17:26 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on December 19, 2022, 06:42:01 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on December 19, 2022, 05:18:07 PM
Is there any evidence whatsoever of nurses using food banks? It's all bollocks. Most of the nurses I see look as if they have eaten all the pies.

Look harder then Bill, does the fact that our nation now relies on Food Banks not fill you with shame? it does me!

If people learned to cook proper food rather than junk out of packets and tins, they would be better fed and at a lower cost. It might also help tackle the UK obesity crisis.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 948



« Reply #7 on: December 20, 2022, 12:08:41 AM »
I had a chilli con carne packet mix yesterday. 29p. Lush 
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 919


« Reply #8 on: December 20, 2022, 10:39:02 AM »
It was probably the equivalent of shite.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 948



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:50:03 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on December 20, 2022, 10:39:02 AM
It was probably the equivalent of shite.

Dried shite. Nout up with that, choosey get; you've forgotten your upbringings
kippers
Posts: 3 521


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:36:00 PM »
Went for a kebab last night.
Phone was ringing constantly and drivers running in and out.
Id like to know what fucking cost of living crisis we are in because I dont see it.

 Re. Nurses (and my DoL is one).
 Bin the hefty student loans and parking charges and I am sure they will be happy.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 919


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:44:58 PM »
Its all these nurses driving all over the place to find food banks.
Rutters
Posts: 929


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:21:50 PM »
The problems with nursing started when they required degree entry.

Recruit an army of SEN nurses who can train on the job under the guidance of SRNs and matrons. If an SEN is good enough they can gravitate to SRN status.

Remove migrants from hotels and replace them with those patients 'bed-blocking', allocate a SEN to each hotel.

Job done :like:
Bernie
Posts: 7 823


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:09:56 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 02:36:00 PM
Went for a kebab last night.
Phone was ringing constantly and drivers running in and out.
Id like to know what fucking cost of living crisis we are in because I dont see it.

 

Yep - and the match on Boxing day is sold out, despite charging some of the highest prices in the league.
Yet apparently people are having to choose between starving and freezing this winter  :steptoe:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 919


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:06:29 PM »
There is very little evidence out there of a cost of living crisis. Supermarkets and shops heaving,roads full of traffic and people spending money on Christmas presents. Mind you there is a nurse somewhere resorting to food banks. Strange isn't it that pensioners who only have the state pension and maybe some savings never seem to resort to food banks. They seem mainly patronised by obese thirtysomethings .
John Theone
Posts: 556



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:07:27 PM »
Interesting how the number of calls has drastically reduced since the actions

All those lazy cunts too idle to get a bus or taxi when they can just call 999
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 919


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:18:45 PM »
Taking your child to A and E  at the James Cook because he had a splinter in his finger. I kid you not.
