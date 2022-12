than everyone else – I won’t forgive him and selfish strikers, nor will public..mick getting it off the tabloids...

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 629





Posts: 7 629 Re: Mick the grinch Lynch deserves a worse Christmas « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:14:12 PM » Quote from: headset on December 17, 2022, 06:55:41 AM



mick getting it off the tabloids...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20782993/mick-lynch-deserves-worse-christmas-selfish-strikers/

than everyone else – I won’t forgive him and selfish strikers, nor will public..mick getting it off the tabloids...

Water off a duck's back. We're both old enough to remember the "winter of discontent" and the "crisis, what crisis" lies. Here it is 40+ years on, one difference, back then there were no food banks for full time Nurses to go to feed their families, because the World would have baulked at such a thing happening in one of the richest economies. Jacob Rees Mogg thinks they're "uplifting"! This is where we are now, I never voted for it! Water off a duck's back. We're both old enough to remember the "winter of discontent" and the "crisis, what crisis" lies. Here it is 40+ years on, one difference, back then there were no food banks for full time Nurses to go to feed their families, because the World would have baulked at such a thing happening in one of the richest economies. Jacob Rees Mogg thinks they're "uplifting"! This is where we are now, I never voted for it! Logged