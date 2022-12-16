Welcome,
December 23, 2022, 10:09:11 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Trump
Squarewheelbike
Trump
December 16, 2022, 07:09:54 PM
Can't do linky thing, but we all must've seen Trump's latest woeful cry for attention. Anyone still left who thinks he should be on the World Stage?
Bill Buxton
Re: Trump
December 16, 2022, 07:21:03 PM
Trump is a has been. Can't understand why lefties here are so obsessed with him.
headset
Re: Trump
December 17, 2022, 06:49:36 AM
Like Boris .......Trump had the left dancing in despair of anything!
i still think a return one day is on the horizon maybe for both...........funnier things have occurred in life
never say never ........ & you lefty lot know it!
Squarewheelbike
Re: Trump
December 17, 2022, 08:03:33 PM
Sold out of his latest con for the gullible, but lot of his support waking up on the back of it!
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Trump
December 18, 2022, 09:51:31 PM
Like Fox , GB news and infowars he is doing what they know works. Rinsing thick right wing wing. Not a bad business model.
Rutters
Re: Trump
December 19, 2022, 07:50:59 PM
At least they can choose to pay or not (unlike the BBC)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Trump
December 20, 2022, 12:09:33 AM
All tv, other than the bbc, is free.
Rutters
Re: Trump
December 20, 2022, 10:10:48 AM
But you need a BBC Licence to watch them
Bill Buxton
Re: Trump
December 20, 2022, 10:38:12 AM
All tv, other than the bbc, is free.
You cant watch it unless you pay the BBC poll tax..How therefore can the other channels be free. If the BBC was a subscription service then yes all other channels would be free.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Trump
December 21, 2022, 12:51:06 PM
No advertising costs included in your new VW or perfume, then
Bill Buxton
Re: Trump
December 21, 2022, 11:19:52 PM
Anyone who watches adverts must be tired of life.
Rutters
Re: Trump
December 21, 2022, 11:51:21 PM
No advertising costs included in your new VW or perfume, then
Unlike the Licence Fee you don't have to buy an advertised VW or perfume. You don't even have to watch the advert.
Bill Buxton
Re: Trump
Yesterday
at 12:57:28 PM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Trump
Yesterday
at 04:51:47 PM »
No advertising costs included in your new VW or perfume, then
Unlike the Licence Fee you don't have to buy an advertised VW or perfume. You don't even have to watch the advert.
Do you buy only goods that are not advertised anywhere, from shops that do not advertise, on TV, radio, free magazines on Facebook et al. In which case, you win the internets. Howeverrrrrrrrrr.... You pay for TV adverts every day of your life
Rutters
Re: Trump
Yesterday
at 06:06:24 PM »
You appear to be missing the 'choice' element.
Bill Buxton
Re: Trump
Yesterday
at 06:09:23 PM »
Lefties dont do choice.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Trump
Today
at 10:37:39 AM »
You can see how unhinged the libertarian right have become as the BBC used to be their big lefty biased bad boy. But now its ITV as well, and C4 of course, and even Sky News has become sly news. So they believe that even Rupert Murdoch is peddling lefty propaganda! Thats how extreme they have become. If its not Fox or KGB News they wont have any of it.
Rutters
Re: Trump
Today
at 01:16:13 PM »
If the BBC, ITV, Sky and C4 didn't have gender/race/sexuality quotas and diversity targets. Pump out unchallenged women's rights, black rights and LGBT rights dogma and actively recruit leftist political activists, then you might have a point.
btw GBnews has a higher ratio of female/black/gay presenters than any of those listed above but they believe in diversity of thought rather than just immutable physical characteristics.
Their politics isn't 'Lefty', it's identitarian. There's the bias.
Bud Wiser
Re: Trump
Today
at 03:25:29 PM »
Today
at 10:37:39 AM
You can see how unhinged the libertarian right have become as the BBC used to be their big lefty biased bad boy. But now its ITV as well, and C4 of course, and even Sky News has become sly news. So they believe that even Rupert Murdoch is peddling lefty propaganda! Thats how extreme they have become. If its not Fox or KGB News they wont have any of it.
You do know Sky News UK
ISN'T
owned or ran by Rupert Murdoch, don't you.
Bill Buxton
Re: Trump
Today
at 05:17:17 PM »
Trump is a useful diversion for the MSM. They dont want to concentrate on Biden and his junky son.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Trump
Today
at 07:28:59 PM »
Today
at 03:25:29 PM
Today
at 10:37:39 AM
You can see how unhinged the libertarian right have become as the BBC used to be their big lefty biased bad boy. But now its ITV as well, and C4 of course, and even Sky News has become sly news. So they believe that even Rupert Murdoch is peddling lefty propaganda! Thats how extreme they have become. If its not Fox or KGB News they wont have any of it.
You do know Sky News UK
ISN'T
owned or ran by Rupert Murdoch, don't you.
I didn't know that. But the BBC is also headed by a big Tory donor and its Director of News used to be Antiwoke boss at GB News yet its still accused of being lefty
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Trump
Today
at 07:40:07 PM »
Today
at 01:16:13 PM
If the BBC, ITV, Sky and C4 didn't have gender/race/sexuality quotas and diversity targets. Pump out unchallenged women's rights, black rights and LGBT rights dogma and actively recruit leftist political activists, then you might have a point.
btw GBnews has a higher ratio of female/black/gay presenters than any of those listed above but they believe in diversity of thought rather than just immutable physical characteristics.
Their politics isn't 'Lefty', it's identitarian. There's the bias.
Not sure about GB news diversity of thought, rather just a lack of thought. It does exactly what you accuse the others of. It uses partisan clickbait presenters like Dan Wooton who give platforms to the unqualified and discredited and present opinion as news.
