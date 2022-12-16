Welcome,
December 23, 2022, 11:02:56 AM
Trump
Topic: Trump (Read 499 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 631
Trump
December 16, 2022, 07:09:54 PM
Can't do linky thing, but we all must've seen Trump's latest woeful cry for attention. Anyone still left who thinks he should be on the World Stage?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 924
Re: Trump
December 16, 2022, 07:21:03 PM
Trump is a has been. Can't understand why lefties here are so obsessed with him.
headset
Posts: 6 701
Re: Trump
December 17, 2022, 06:49:36 AM
Like Boris .......Trump had the left dancing in despair of anything!
i still think a return one day is on the horizon maybe for both...........funnier things have occurred in life
never say never ........ & you lefty lot know it!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 631
Re: Trump
December 17, 2022, 08:03:33 PM
Sold out of his latest con for the gullible, but lot of his support waking up on the back of it!
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 820
Re: Trump
December 18, 2022, 09:51:31 PM
Like Fox , GB news and infowars he is doing what they know works. Rinsing thick right wing wing. Not a bad business model.
Rutters
Posts: 930
Re: Trump
December 19, 2022, 07:50:59 PM
At least they can choose to pay or not (unlike the BBC)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 950
Re: Trump
December 20, 2022, 12:09:33 AM
All tv, other than the bbc, is free.
Rutters
Posts: 930
Re: Trump
December 20, 2022, 10:10:48 AM
But you need a BBC Licence to watch them
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 924
Re: Trump
December 20, 2022, 10:38:12 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on December 20, 2022, 12:09:33 AM
All tv, other than the bbc, is free.
You cant watch it unless you pay the BBC poll tax..How therefore can the other channels be free. If the BBC was a subscription service then yes all other channels would be free.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 950
Re: Trump
December 21, 2022, 12:51:06 PM
No advertising costs included in your new VW or perfume, then
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 924
Re: Trump
December 21, 2022, 11:19:52 PM
Anyone who watches adverts must be tired of life.
Rutters
Posts: 930
Re: Trump
December 21, 2022, 11:51:21 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on December 21, 2022, 12:51:06 PM
No advertising costs included in your new VW or perfume, then
Unlike the Licence Fee you don't have to buy an advertised VW or perfume. You don't even have to watch the advert.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 924
Re: Trump
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:57:28 PM
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 950
Re: Trump
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:51:47 PM
Quote from: Rutters on December 21, 2022, 11:51:21 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on December 21, 2022, 12:51:06 PM
No advertising costs included in your new VW or perfume, then
Unlike the Licence Fee you don't have to buy an advertised VW or perfume. You don't even have to watch the advert.
Do you buy only goods that are not advertised anywhere, from shops that do not advertise, on TV, radio, free magazines on Facebook et al. In which case, you win the internets. Howeverrrrrrrrrr.... You pay for TV adverts every day of your life
Rutters
Posts: 930
Re: Trump
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:06:24 PM
You appear to be missing the 'choice' element.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 924
Re: Trump
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:09:23 PM
Lefties dont do choice.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 820
Re: Trump
Today
Today at 10:37:39 AM
You can see how unhinged the libertarian right have become as the BBC used to be their big lefty biased bad boy. But now its ITV as well, and C4 of course, and even Sky News has become sly news. So they believe that even Rupert Murdoch is peddling lefty propaganda! Thats how extreme they have become. If its not Fox or KGB News they wont have any of it.
