Posts: 7 631 Trump « on: December 16, 2022, 07:09:54 PM » Can't do linky thing, but we all must've seen Trump's latest woeful cry for attention. Anyone still left who thinks he should be on the World Stage? Logged

Posts: 5 919 Re: Trump « Reply #1 on: December 16, 2022, 07:21:03 PM » Trump is a has been. Can't understand why lefties here are so obsessed with him. Logged

Posts: 6 701 Re: Trump « Reply #2 on: December 17, 2022, 06:49:36 AM »



Like Boris .......Trump had the left dancing in despair of anything!





i still think a return one day is on the horizon maybe for both...........funnier things have occurred in life







never say never ........ & you lefty lot know it! Like Boris .......Trump had the left dancing in despair of anything!i still think a return one day is on the horizon maybe for both...........funnier things have occurred in lifenever say never ........ & you lefty lot know it! Logged

Posts: 7 631 Re: Trump « Reply #3 on: December 17, 2022, 08:03:33 PM » Sold out of his latest con for the gullible, but lot of his support waking up on the back of it! Logged

Posts: 4 819 Re: Trump « Reply #4 on: December 18, 2022, 09:51:31 PM » Like Fox , GB news and infowars he is doing what they know works. Rinsing thick right wing wing. Not a bad business model. Logged

Posts: 929 Re: Trump « Reply #5 on: December 19, 2022, 07:50:59 PM » At least they can choose to pay or not (unlike the BBC) Logged

Posts: 929 Re: Trump « Reply #7 on: December 20, 2022, 10:10:48 AM » But you need a BBC Licence to watch them Logged