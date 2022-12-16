Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 22, 2022, 02:10:44 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Trump
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Trump (Read 352 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 631
Trump
«
on:
December 16, 2022, 07:09:54 PM »
Can't do linky thing, but we all must've seen Trump's latest woeful cry for attention. Anyone still left who thinks he should be on the World Stage?
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 919
Re: Trump
«
Reply #1 on:
December 16, 2022, 07:21:03 PM »
Trump is a has been. Can't understand why lefties here are so obsessed with him.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 701
Re: Trump
«
Reply #2 on:
December 17, 2022, 06:49:36 AM »
Like Boris .......Trump had the left dancing in despair of anything!
i still think a return one day is on the horizon maybe for both...........funnier things have occurred in life
never say never ........ & you lefty lot know it!
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 631
Re: Trump
«
Reply #3 on:
December 17, 2022, 08:03:33 PM »
Sold out of his latest con for the gullible, but lot of his support waking up on the back of it!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 819
Re: Trump
«
Reply #4 on:
December 18, 2022, 09:51:31 PM »
Like Fox , GB news and infowars he is doing what they know works. Rinsing thick right wing wing. Not a bad business model.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 929
Re: Trump
«
Reply #5 on:
December 19, 2022, 07:50:59 PM »
At least they can choose to pay or not (unlike the BBC)
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 948
Re: Trump
«
Reply #6 on:
December 20, 2022, 12:09:33 AM »
All tv, other than the bbc, is free.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 929
Re: Trump
«
Reply #7 on:
December 20, 2022, 10:10:48 AM »
But you need a BBC Licence to watch them
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 919
Re: Trump
«
Reply #8 on:
December 20, 2022, 10:38:12 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on December 20, 2022, 12:09:33 AM
All tv, other than the bbc, is free.
You cant watch it unless you pay the BBC poll tax..How therefore can the other channels be free. If the BBC was a subscription service then yes all other channels would be free.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 948
Re: Trump
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 12:51:06 PM »
No advertising costs included in your new VW or perfume, then
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 919
Re: Trump
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:19:52 PM »
Anyone who watches adverts must be tired of life.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 929
Re: Trump
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:51:06 PM
No advertising costs included in your new VW or perfume, then
Unlike the Licence Fee you don't have to buy an advertised VW or perfume. You don't even have to watch the advert.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...