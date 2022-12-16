Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Trump  (Read 197 times)
Squarewheelbike
« on: December 16, 2022, 07:09:54 PM »
Can't do linky thing, but we all must've seen Trump's latest woeful cry for attention. Anyone still left who thinks he should be on the World Stage?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: December 16, 2022, 07:21:03 PM »
Trump is a has been. Can't  understand why lefties here are so obsessed with him.
headset
« Reply #2 on: December 17, 2022, 06:49:36 AM »
monkey

Like Boris .......Trump had the left dancing in despair of anything!


 i still think a return one day is on the horizon maybe for both...........funnier things have occurred in life



never say never ........ & you lefty lot know it!  mcl
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: December 17, 2022, 08:03:33 PM »
Sold out of his latest con for the gullible, but lot of his support waking up on the back of it!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:51:31 PM »
Like Fox , GB news and infowars he is doing what they know works. Rinsing thick right wing wing. Not a bad business model.
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:50:59 PM »
At least they can choose to pay or not (unlike the BBC)
