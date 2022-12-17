Welcome,
December 17, 2022, 09:29:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Trump
Author
Topic: Trump (Read 81 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 626
Trump
Yesterday
at 07:09:54 PM »
Can't do linky thing, but we all must've seen Trump's latest woeful cry for attention. Anyone still left who thinks he should be on the World Stage?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 904
Re: Trump
Yesterday
at 07:21:03 PM »
Trump is a has been. Can't understand why lefties here are so obsessed with him.
headset
Posts: 6 703
Re: Trump
Today
at 06:49:36 AM »
Like Boris .......Trump had the left dancing in despair of anything!
i still think a return one day is on the horizon maybe for both...........funnier things have occurred in life
never say never ........ & you lefty lot know it!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 626
Re: Trump
Today
at 08:03:33 PM »
Sold out of his latest con for the gullible, but lot of his support waking up on the back of it!
