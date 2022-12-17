Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 17, 2022, 08:21:27 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Firefighters strike 03/04
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Firefighters strike 03/04 (Read 44 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 255
Firefighters strike 03/04
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:42:33 PM »
They lost a lot of sympathy with us Forces lot back then.
Some of us were just back from Op Telic and straight back out covering the fire stations.
I was sent up to 45 Commando to cover Arbroath area. Absolutely a shit show and I had to bunk down with some RAF knobs.
In short, you take the governments money whichever way and you shouldnt strike.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 673
Re: Firefighters strike 03/04
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:21:03 AM »
yes i think they are strting to push their luck now the unions,,,,...
i would still look after the nurses ......but look to start and crush the rest!
the cheeky twats
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...