Firefighters strike 03/04 « on: Yesterday at 05:42:33 PM » They lost a lot of sympathy with us Forces lot back then.



Some of us were just back from Op Telic and straight back out covering the fire stations.



I was sent up to 45 Commando to cover Arbroath area. Absolutely a shit show and I had to bunk down with some RAF knobs.



In short, you take the governments money whichever way and you shouldnt strike.