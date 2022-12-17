Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 17, 2022
Topic: Firefighters strike 03/04
Ben G
They lost a lot of sympathy with us Forces lot back then.

Some of us were just back from Op Telic and straight back out covering the fire stations.

I was sent up to 45 Commando to cover Arbroath area. Absolutely a shit show and I had to bunk down with some RAF knobs.

In short, you take the governments money whichever way and you shouldnt strike.
Tory Cunt
headset
yes i think they are strting to push their luck now the unions,,,,...


i would still look after the nurses ......but look to start and crush the rest!

the cheeky twats
