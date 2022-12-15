headset

Offline



Posts: 6 673





Posts: 6 673 Re: boRRso « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:24:38 AM »





he has gone........like many he will be still lurking ---i cant see him using 'raw' .... ... ....



its still a ba£tard to get on,,, kens upped his security levels he has gone........like many he will be still lurking ---i cant see him using 'raw' .... ... ....its still a ba£tard to get on,,, kens upped his security levels Logged