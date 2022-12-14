Pigeon droppings

According to todays Gazette, the biker was travelling at an AVERAGE speed of 115MPH on a 40 MPH road!



On a personal experience (and Ive been driving for 40yrs), I was once driving up the L/H lane of the A19 in a company van (60 limit in a van). Ahead of me was a lorry in the left lane doing around 55 (slight uphill), with a lorry in the outside lane doing slightly faster, trying to overtake. There was a queue building behind the lorry overtaking, and I was catching up. I checked my mirrors and the only vehicle approaching was a car that was MILES behind me. I signalled and swapped lanes to join the queue!



Literally a few seconds later, this distant car was up my arse, sounding his horn, flashing his lights, and giving rude gestures. He must have been doing WWWAAAAYYY over the limit.



Judging someone's speed/distance is almost a second nature thing when people are obeying speed limits, but almost impossible when someone is being a bit naughty with the throttle.



This lady driver should never be found guilty.



