Author Topic: This motorcyclist that was killed in Billingham.........  (Read 109 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 07:45:20 PM »
and the woman who is on trial for killing him!

According to todays Gazette, the biker was travelling at an AVERAGE speed of 115MPH on a 40 MPH road!

On a personal experience (and Ive been driving for 40yrs), I was once driving up the L/H lane of the A19 in a company van (60 limit in a van).  Ahead of me was a lorry in the left lane doing around 55 (slight uphill), with a lorry in the outside lane doing slightly faster, trying to overtake.  There was a queue building behind the lorry overtaking, and I was catching up.  I checked my mirrors and the only vehicle approaching was a car that was MILES behind me.  I signalled and swapped lanes to join the queue!

Literally a few seconds later, this distant car was up my arse, sounding his horn, flashing his lights, and giving rude gestures.  He must have been doing WWWAAAAYYY over the limit.

Judging someone's speed/distance is almost a second nature thing when people are obeying speed limits, but almost impossible when someone is being a bit naughty with the throttle.

This lady driver should never be found guilty.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/fatal-christmas-day-crash-biker-25751985
BMX Bandit

« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:27 AM »
Ive read that myself and at 115 and with traces of cannabis in his blood, he got exactly what he deserved.

Stupid cunt
Henry Chinaski

« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:19 PM »
Maybe the lad had serious mental health issues and was riding recklessly at such speed cos he didn't care if he lived or died?
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:06:20 PM »
How the fuck has that ever come to trial?

Disgusting that she should have to go through this.....hope the jury see sense are clear her.
