paris prepares for civil war - france v morocco
December 14, 2022, 04:43:15 PM
FRENCH BARRICADE Paris prepares for CIVIL WAR and Champs-Élysées battlefield as 5,000 cops deployed ahead of France v Morocco clash...


soapy bubble expected on the streets of France....i was only saying the other day.. the Moroccans appear to be getting a name for themselves as a useful mob on the footy violence scene...


they will no they've made it when they get their own thread condeming their actions over on fly me rava


currently, the only mob that kicks off when they win.......so still have a bit to learn about the scene... monkey



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20750790/paris-prepares-for-civil-war-5000-cops-deployed/
December 15, 2022, 01:11:10 PM
I was in Paris recently and made the mistake of walking down the back of the Sacre Coeur at about 10 at night, and ended up in a district called La Chappelle.

It was a genuinely frightening place. Been all over London but nothing as bad as that.  klins
Today at 08:53:12 AM
well, it did go off afterall....... a naughty mob these Africans....

taking things to a new level......a young lad ran over -


that would have made headlines news on Westies  fly me land  had they been English



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20760695/clashes-fans-cops-morocco-france-world-cup/
