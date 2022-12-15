headset

soapy bubble expected on the streets of France....i was only saying the other day.. the Moroccans appear to be getting a name for themselves as a useful mob on the footy violence scene...





they will no they've made it when they get their own thread condeming their actions over on fly me





currently, the only mob that kicks off when they win.......so still have a bit to learn about the scene...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20750790/paris-prepares-for-civil-war-5000-cops-deployed/















