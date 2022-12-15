Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 15, 2022, 01:44:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: paris prepares for civil war - france v morocco  (Read 66 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 663


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:43:15 PM »
FRENCH BARRICADE Paris prepares for CIVIL WAR and Champs-Élysées battlefield as 5,000 cops deployed ahead of France v Morocco clash...


soapy bubble expected on the streets of France....i was only saying the other day.. the Moroccans appear to be getting a name for themselves as a useful mob on the footy violence scene...


they will no they've made it when they get their own thread condeming their actions over on fly me rava


currently, the only mob that kicks off when they win.......so still have a bit to learn about the scene... monkey



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20750790/paris-prepares-for-civil-war-5000-cops-deployed/
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 819


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:11:10 PM »
I was in Paris recently and made the mistake of walking down the back of the Sacre Coeur at about 10 at night, and ended up in a district called La Chappelle.

It was a genuinely frightening place. Been all over London but nothing as bad as that.  klins
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 