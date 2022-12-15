Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 15, 2022, 12:50:00 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Blood on the hands of the French....AGAIN
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Blood on the hands of the French....AGAIN (Read 118 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 598
Blood on the hands of the French....AGAIN
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:32 AM »
Another illegal crossing results in deaths in the Channel!
But theyre more concerned about letting the crossings happen to alleviate the problem at their end!
Shameful!
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 07:21:11 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
gizboro68
Offline
Posts: 81
Re: Blood on the hands of the French....AGAIN
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:45 AM »
If the UK Government
kicked them straight out instead of putting them up in 5* hotels then they wouldn't come.We,(UK Government) are a damn sight more to blame than the French!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 663
Re: Blood on the hands of the French....AGAIN
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:10:15 PM »
both of the above posters.....make some valid points on said situation.....
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 623
Re: Blood on the hands of the French....AGAIN
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:18 PM »
We used to have a presence in Calais to stop this sort of stuff, which it did. But 51% thought we could happily do without it!
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 901
Re: Blood on the hands of the French....AGAIN
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:52 PM »
No one forced these so called asylum seekers into totally unseaworthy crafts. They were perfectly safe in France.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...