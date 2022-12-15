Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Blood on the hands of the French....AGAIN  (Read 118 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 11:11:32 AM »
Another illegal crossing results in deaths in the Channel!

But theyre more concerned about letting the crossings happen to alleviate the problem at their end!

Shameful!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:21:11 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
gizboro68
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:47:45 AM »
If the UK Government   :unlike::wanker: kicked them straight out instead of putting them up in 5* hotels then they wouldn't come.We,(UK Government) are a damn sight more to blame than the French!
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:10:15 PM »
both of the above posters.....make some valid points on said situation.....:like:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:01:18 PM »
We used to have a presence in Calais to stop this sort of stuff, which it did. But 51% thought we could happily do without it!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:44:52 PM »
 No one forced these so called asylum seekers into totally unseaworthy crafts. They were perfectly safe in France.
