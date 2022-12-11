headset

Offline



Posts: 6 653





Posts: 6 653 England fans spend £350million on booze « on: Today at 01:31:49 PM »



yes, the footy fan bailing out the booze industry.....and then you get that prick from the head of policing mark Roberts wanting booze bans at footballl...the clown he is citing a trouble free world cup on no booze...nah fella it was in Qatar that's why....wait until it is held on easily accessible European shores again...the mobs will be back out to play I would guess...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20718132/england-fans-spent-350million-booze-pubs-france/ as they drown their misery after Three Lions crash out of World Cup...yes, the footy fan bailing out the booze industry.....and then you get that prick from the head of policing mark Roberts wanting booze bans at footballl...the clown he is citing a trouble free world cup on no booze...nah fella it was in Qatar that's why....wait until it is held on easily accessible European shores again...the mobs will be back out to play I would guess... « Last Edit: Today at 01:33:34 PM by headset » Logged