Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 11, 2022, 03:34:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: England fans spend £350million on booze  (Read 25 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 653


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:31:49 PM »
as they drown their misery after Three Lions crash out of World Cup...

yes, the footy fan bailing out the booze industry.....and then you get that prick from the head of policing mark Roberts wanting booze bans at footballl...the clown he is citing a trouble free world cup on no booze...nah fella it was in Qatar that's why....wait until it is held on easily accessible European shores again...the mobs will be back out to play I would guess... :ponce:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20718132/england-fans-spent-350million-booze-pubs-france/
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:34 PM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 