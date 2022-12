headset

Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions « on: December 11, 2022, 01:22:26 PM »





people don't always strike for the fun of it!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/20714967/ian-austin-keir-starmer-tough-striking-unions/ IAN AUSTIN Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions causing misery for millions if he wants to be PM.................a strong statement.....I've got to say they are causing misery in some quarters. but equally fair pay for a fair day's work cannot be ignored...........people don't always strike for the fun of it! Logged

Re: Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions « Reply #6 on: December 14, 2022, 06:02:36 PM » I can't speak for other industries' re-strike action SWB....bar the nurses are underpaid I will agree on



but the rail lot need to embrace technology to move forward and sadly that will come with job losses, but thats life to some extent in plenty of other workplaces........



i still don't like strikes it cripples other people's lives, businesses etc.etc.... Logged

Re: Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions « Reply #7 on: December 14, 2022, 06:58:33 PM » Quote from: headset on December 14, 2022, 06:02:36 PM



but the rail lot need to embrace technology to move forward and sadly that will come with job losses, but thats life to some extent in plenty of other workplaces........





The "rail lot" have embraced a lot of technology, but technology cannot replace Conductors on trains. the problem with Rail that the Major Gov't forgot when they had a fire sale in the 90's when Blair was on his way, was that not even Maggie wanted to Privatise it, for reasons we're now seeing! The "rail lot" have embraced a lot of technology, but technology cannot replace Conductors on trains. the problem with Rail that the Major Gov't forgot when they had a fire sale in the 90's when Blair was on his way, was that not even Maggie wanted to Privatise it, for reasons we're now seeing! Logged

Re: Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions « Reply #8 on: December 14, 2022, 07:42:50 PM » The rail industry still gets billions in subsidies from the taxpayer. A large majority of whom never use the railways. Mick the Grinch is losing the argument when he starts accusing the BBC of right wing bias.





MF(c) DOOM

Re: Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:44:04 PM » Its just the Sun and the Mail doing the governments bidding and trying to demonise the working class. Public sector pay has gone gone up 2.6% in the last 5 years, while private sector has gone up 7%. This when inflation is 10%. Seems like the public sector are getting stiffed?