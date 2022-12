but the rail lot need to embrace technology to move forward and sadly that will come with job losses, but thats life to some extent in plenty of other workplaces........





The "rail lot" have embraced a lot of technology, but technology cannot replace Conductors on trains. the problem with Rail that the Major Gov't forgot when they had a fire sale in the 90's when Blair was on his way, was that not even Maggie wanted to Privatise it, for reasons we're now seeing!