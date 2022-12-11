Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions  (Read 143 times)
December 11, 2022, 01:22:26 PM
IAN AUSTIN Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions causing misery for millions if he wants to be PM.................a strong statement.....I've got to say they are causing misery in some quarters. but equally fair pay for a fair day's work cannot be ignored...........


people don't always strike for the fun of it!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/20714967/ian-austin-keir-starmer-tough-striking-unions/
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:44:33 PM
 :alf: :alf: :alf:

Watch how often the words 'militant' and 'unreasonable' are used. Militant, especially  :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :wanker:
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:42:41 PM
Nurses deal reached in Scotland, Tory fannies going "but, but, but.. socialism" in England. Tories are fecked but determined to drag everyone else into the mire they created!
