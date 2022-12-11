Welcome,
December 14, 2022, 09:04:51 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions
Author
Topic: Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 653
Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions
«
on:
December 11, 2022, 01:22:26 PM
IAN AUSTIN Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions causing misery for millions if he wants to be PM.................a strong statement.....I've got to say they are causing misery in some quarters. but equally fair pay for a fair day's work cannot be ignored...........
people don't always strike for the fun of it!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/20714967/ian-austin-keir-starmer-tough-striking-unions/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 937
Re: Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:33 PM »
Watch how often the words 'militant' and 'unreasonable' are used. Militant, especially
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 620
Re: Keir Starmer must get tough with militant unions
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:41 PM »
Nurses deal reached in Scotland, Tory fannies going "but, but, but.. socialism" in England. Tories are fecked but determined to drag everyone else into the mire they created!
Logged
