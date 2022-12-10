ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

New Boro Coach Aron Danks (Read 22 times)

they seem and look a youngish ambitious bunch ---- will they add an old head to the equation remains to be seen ...so far so good for me under Carrick and the new setup.............................



all eyes on us today in keeping the decent run going -- I would like to see us with a home win, we cant be losing on our return that's for sure well hopefully we don't anyhow.....



that said we need to see how Carrick and Co react when a blip does occur so that test is still to come....overcome something like a bad run, then the need for an old head may not be needed..... for me it was Woodgates undoing,,,, so it gives the clubs big wigs something to think about...,,,,,,,,,,,,





i dont know much about Danks apart from his CV looks good, but the other three would walk into many of my Boro sides so that's a decent-looking set for me ........ of course its results and, the end-of-season finish that matters the most.... so let's hope Danks fits in well and delivers as a coach at Boro along with the rest...







2-0 Boro today against the men in gear



UTB





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aaron-danks-middlesbrough-coach-carrick-25714704 What new coach Aaron Danks brings to Middlesbrough and clarification on Grant Leadbitter's role


