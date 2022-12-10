headset

Gangs, fighting and drugs - Doggy In Middlesbrough

Residents reported gangs of people fighting in the street, drugs activity and violent and threatening behaviour







another once proud Boro estate, wrecked and used as a dumping ground for rats! by Middlesbrough Council and past and present Labour thinking leaders.....



it shouldn't have got like that but fair play if the cops and others are now doing something about it.....





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/gangs-fighting-drugs-horror-home-25718606







