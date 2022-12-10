Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 10, 2022, 09:15:16 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Gangs, fighting and drugs - Doggy In Middlesbrough  (Read 20 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 635


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:28:04 AM »
Horror home shut down after neighbours report living in fear
Residents reported gangs of people fighting in the street, drugs activity and violent and threatening behaviour



another once proud Boro estate, wrecked and used as a dumping ground for rats! by  Middlesbrough Council and past and present Labour thinking leaders.....

it shouldn't have got like that but fair play if the cops and others are now doing something about it.....


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/gangs-fighting-drugs-horror-home-25718606
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 